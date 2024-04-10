DC Distributes Sweets Among Inmates In Tank Jail
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoib on Wednesday visited District Jail Tank on Eid-ul-Fitr and distributed sweets among inmates.
He also inspected various sections of Jail and met with prisoners and inquired about their problems.
Later, the DC also paid a visit to District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) and interacted with patients to ensure that they were not facing any issue and being provided all possible medical facilities.
He emphasized the presence of doctors, nurses, and health technicians in order to provide healthcare services to people in a smooth manner.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eidul Fitr celebrated with religious zeal in Dera7 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt to resolve people's problems: Sharjeel Memon7 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate urges unity for economic relief to masses17 minutes ago
-
CM spends Eid with homeless special children, women, elderly17 minutes ago
-
PM greets King of Bahrain on Eid ul Fitr37 minutes ago
-
Eid gifts distributed among Dera police martyrs' children57 minutes ago
-
Two persons found dead in village Khulian57 minutes ago
-
DC distributes sweets among inmates in Taimargara Jail57 minutes ago
-
DC Haripur reviews security foreign projects in Ghazi1 hour ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr prayer offered in Hazara division under strict security1 hour ago
-
Govt trying best for economic revival: Sanaullah1 hour ago
-
KP Governor offers Eid prayer, intermingles with people2 hours ago