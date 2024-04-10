Open Menu

DC Distributes Sweets Among Inmates In Tank Jail

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM

DC distributes sweets among inmates in Tank jail

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoib on Wednesday visited District Jail Tank on Eid-ul-Fitr and distributed sweets among inmates.

He also inspected various sections of Jail and met with prisoners and inquired about their problems.

Later, the DC also paid a visit to District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) and interacted with patients to ensure that they were not facing any issue and being provided all possible medical facilities.

He emphasized the presence of doctors, nurses, and health technicians in order to provide healthcare services to people in a smooth manner.

APP/slm

