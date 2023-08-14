DC distributes sweets among prisoners on Independence Day

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar has visited District Jail and Central Jail here on Monday and distributed sweets and fruits among the prisoners to celebrate the 76th Jashan-e-Azadi

He visited various barracks and directed the jail administrations to improve facilities for jail birds.

He also discussed various matters with jail superintendents and appreciated their role for celebration of Independence Day in a most befitting manner in the jails.