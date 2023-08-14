Open Menu

DC Distributes Sweets Among Prisoners On Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 07:27 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar has visited District Jail and Central Jail here on Monday and distributed sweets and fruits among the prisoners to celebrate the 76th Jashan-e-Azadi.

He visited various barracks and directed the jail administrations to improve facilities for jail birds.

He also discussed various matters with jail superintendents and appreciated their role for celebration of Independence Day in a most befitting manner in the jails.

