DC distributes sweets in Malakand jail

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Gul Khattak on Sunday paid a visit to sub-jail Malakand and exchanged Eid Greetings with 84 inmates there.

The DC congratulated them on the joyous occasion of Eid ul Fitr and distributed sweets amongst the inmates.

The inmates thanked the district administration for provision of sweets on this occasion.