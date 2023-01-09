DC distributes warm clothes among children, minority communities

Deputy commissioner Kot Addu distributed warm clothes among children from minority communities and poor segments of society in the city on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy commissioner Kot Addu distributed warm clothes among children from minority communities and poor segments of society in the city on Monday.

The warm clothes were arranged by the social welfare department and Bait ul Maal in cooperation with NGOs including Halima Development Organization, Women Development Organization Lahore, Being Hope Society and Psychologists Association, Youth international magazine and local NGOs.

Minority communities including Hindus, and Christians besides children of different schools received warm clothes for safety against cold weather conditions at a ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Muhammad Hussain Rana commended NGOs and government departments for playing an active role in extending help to poor people.

Social welfare officer Muhammad Arif, district focal person Ansar Rehman, NGO activist Hashim Goshkori, besides minority community members and other officials were present on the occasion.