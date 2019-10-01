DC distributes wheel-chairs among special persons

(@FahadShabbir)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto distributed 10 wheel-chairs among special persons here at his office.

The deputy commissioner said the Punjab government was trying its best to support special persons to make them beneficial for the society.

Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rauf Awan, Deputy Director Social Welfare Azher Abbas Adil, District Information Officer Rao Shakil Ahmed, Superintendent of DC Office Naveed Qureshi and others were present.