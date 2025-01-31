Open Menu

DC Donates Blood For Thalassemia Patients

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 05:30 PM

DC donates blood for thalassemia patients

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A blood donation camp was organised under the auspices of the Regional Blood Centre Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur for children suffering from thalassemia, through a mobile drive on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq donated blood for the thalassemia-affected children. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor and other officers and staff voluntarily donated their blood on this occasion. Manager Blood Donor Mobilization Regional Blood Center Rana Amir Shahzad and other relevant staff were also present.

