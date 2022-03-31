UrduPoint.com

DC, DPO Abbotabad Review Security Arrangements At Polling Stations

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 04:19 PM

DC, DPO Abbotabad review security arrangements at polling stations

Deputy Commissioner Abbotabad Tariq Salam along with District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi on Thursday visited various polling stations in Abbottabad Tehsil and Havelian and inspected security arrangements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbotabad Tariq Salam along with District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi on Thursday visited various polling stations in Abbottabad Tehsil and Havelian and inspected security arrangements.

They requested citizens to ensure cooperation with the polling staff and administration so that the polling process could be carried out smoothly.

They citizens were told that in case of any complaint, the district administration can be contacted at the District Election Control Room on 09929310553 and 09929310202,09929310200.

The district administration was monitoring the election through the District Election Control Room in the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Abbottabad.

Regional Election Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, DMO Abbottabad were also present on the occasion.

The officials concerned were monitoring the election through CCTV cameras to ensure polling in a peaceful atmosphere.

Related Topics

Election Police Abbottabad Havelian Afridi

Recent Stories

U.S. Embassy Opens Expanded Lincoln Corner At Fati ..

U.S. Embassy Opens Expanded Lincoln Corner At Fatima Jinnah Women University

20 minutes ago
 EU May Discuss Request for Ukraine's Security Guar ..

EU May Discuss Request for Ukraine's Security Guarantees If Received - Spokesper ..

46 seconds ago
 Draghi Says Putin Told Him Conditions for Ceasefir ..

Draghi Says Putin Told Him Conditions for Ceasefire in Ukraine Not Achieved Yet

48 seconds ago
 Around 60% construction work on Mangi Dam complete ..

Around 60% construction work on Mangi Dam completed

4 minutes ago
 18 injured in bus-truck collision in Afghanistan

18 injured in bus-truck collision in Afghanistan

4 minutes ago
 Chinese national team should ditch lottery mentali ..

Chinese national team should ditch lottery mentality, head coach warns

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.