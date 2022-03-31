DC, DPO Abbotabad review security arrangements at polling stations

Deputy Commissioner Abbotabad Tariq Salam along with District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi on Thursday visited various polling stations in Abbottabad Tehsil and Havelian and inspected security arrangements

They requested citizens to ensure cooperation with the polling staff and administration so that the polling process could be carried out smoothly.

They citizens were told that in case of any complaint, the district administration can be contacted at the District Election Control Room on 09929310553 and 09929310202,09929310200.

The district administration was monitoring the election through the District Election Control Room in the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Abbottabad.

Regional Election Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, DMO Abbottabad were also present on the occasion.

The officials concerned were monitoring the election through CCTV cameras to ensure polling in a peaceful atmosphere.