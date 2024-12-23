DC, DPO cut Christmas cake

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial and District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq cut a Christmas cake along with members of the Interfaith Harmony Committee in the DC office.

A joint meeting of the District Peace and Interfaith Harmony Committee was held in connection with Christmas under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial. Congratulating the Christians on Christmas, he said that foolproof arrangements for lighting, cleanliness and security will be made at Christian places of worship on Christmas.

He said that the registration for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Minority Card will continue from December, 5 to January, 5. Under the program, financial assistance will be provided to 50,000 deserving minority families.

He said that the PEEF includes financial assistance to deserving minority students, economic empowerment of religious minority youths through skill training, development of model areas for minorities, renovation of religious places of minorities to promote tourism, renovation of cemeteries, community centers, minority development fund, educational scholarships for minorities and online facility for marriage licences of minorities, awareness about human rights, minorities and interfaith harmony across Punjab.

He said that the freedom, fundamental rights of minorities are not limited to Punjab. Minority residents across the country are living freely like ordinary Pakistani citizens, doing business on a large scale, and they do not face any obstacles in performing religious rituals, rituals and celebrating festivals according to their religion and beliefs. They also have representation in the assemblies.

He said that Pakistan is also strictly implementing quotas for minorities in government jobs.

District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq said that the minorities living in Pakistan are working for the development and progress of the country, especially the services of Christians in health and education.

At the end of the ceremony, prayers were offered for the security and stability of the country and the nation.