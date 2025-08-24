Open Menu

DC, DPO Dera Visit Rain-hit Areas, Monitor Relief Efforts

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dera Abdul Nasir Khan and District Police Officer Sajad Ahmed Sahibzada visited various parts of the city to review the situation after heavy rain and windstorm hit the district.

During the visit, DSP City Muhammad Adnan also accompanied them. Police teams immediately cleared blocked roads by removing fallen signboards, trees, electricity poles, streetlights and other material to restore traffic flow.

The DPO directed all police stations across the district to remain alert and extend full cooperation to Rescue 1122 and other departments during emergency situations.

He stressed that police should ensure a prompt response wherever public assistance was required.

Later, the DC and DPO visited the District Headquarters Hospital emergency ward to review medical facilities being provided to the injured. They instructed the hospital staff to further improve healthcare services for the victims of the storm.

