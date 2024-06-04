Open Menu

DC, DPO Devise Comprehensive Plan To Combat Land Grabbing In Mansehra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) In a concerted effort to tackle crime and combat land grabbing in Mansehra district, District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Ganda Pur, and Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, Dr. Adnan Khan Betni, presided over a meeting to devise a comprehensive plan.

The DPO wrote a letter to the Deputy Commissioner, urging the establishment of Land Dispute Cells at the Tehsil level within the district.

In this correspondence, the Deputy Commissioner was requested to direct the relevant Tehsildars, Girdawars, and Patwaris to promptly provide land records to the police, facilitating the resolution of public land issues and enabling police action against encroachers.

The letter emphasized that strict legal action would be pursued as per the law.

Additionally, the DPO, following a thorough review of all complaints received, compiled a list of individuals involved in land grabbing.

He stated that upon receiving updated records for all applications, legal measures would be initiated to restore the rights of victims. He affirmed his commitment to standing with the oppressed and ensuring their rights are upheld.

The DPO emphasized that the police would impartially address the grievances of all petitioners, utilizing all available resources to secure their rights.

