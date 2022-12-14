UrduPoint.com

DC, DPO Give Away Gifts To Christian Community Members During Visit To Jail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 06:20 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk and DPO Muhammad Zafar Buzdar on Wednesday visited district jail Vehari and distributed gifts among Christian community members confined there to express solidarity with them as the Christmas celebrations draw nearer.

A smartly turned-out contingent presented a salute to DC and DPO upon their arrival at the prison. The officials visited different barracks of the jail including the juvenile barrack besides the jail hospital and kitchen where they checked the quality of food being served to the prisoners and expressed satisfaction over its quality.

They presented gifts including clothes to Christian community members and felicitated them on the upcoming Christmas celebrations.

They said that civilized nations celebrate important occasions with unity and added that minority communities enjoy equal rights in the country.

DPO Buzdar hailed the Christian community for their contribution to the development of Pakistan. ADCG Syed Waseem Hassan, jail superintendent Kamran Haidar Awan, and other officials were also present.

