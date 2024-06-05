DC, DPO Haripur Conduct Security Review In Ghazi
Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 08:44 PM
Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad and District Police Officer (DPO) Suleman Zafar Wednesday paid a visit to Ghazi to review the security measures in place for the movement of foreigners in the area
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad and District Police Officer (DPO) Suleman Zafar Wednesday paid a visit to Ghazi to review the security measures in place for the movement of foreigners in the area.
The visit included a comprehensive assessment of the current security protocols.
During the visit, they held a detailed discussion with GM WAPDA and WAPDA Security Incharge, Colonel (R) Muhammad Tahir, focusing on the security arrangements for foreign nationals.
DSP Circle Ghazi, Raja Muhammad Bashir, accompanied the senior officials.
The officials underscored the importance of maintaining robust security measures, highlighted that the safety of foreigners is a top priority.
They emphasized the need for strict adherence to the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the protection of foreign nationals.
DPO Haripur issued instructions to DSP Ghazi to keep a vigilant watch on any suspicious activity around foreigner projects and the dam area.
Special attention was directed towards ensuring the security of foreigner projects and residential camps.
The DPO further instructed the officers and personnel on duty to remain alert and vigilant during the movement of foreigners, ensuring that all safety protocols are strictly followed.
