DC, DPO Haripur Holds Meeting To Ensure Peaceful Muharram Ul Haram

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 07:55 PM

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad and District Police Officer (DPO) Suleman Zafer Friday chaired a meeting to ensure the peaceful observance of Muharram ul Haram at DC office Haripur

Discussions during the meeting primarily focused on security strategies and other pertinent arrangements essential for a peaceful Muharram ul Haram. Officials issued directives emphasizing the deployment of necessary resources across all departments to maintain peace and security throughout the period.

The district administration and police officials were assigned with the task of conducting audits of procession routes and addressing security concerns on a priority basis. WAPDA officials received instructions to ensure the proper insulation of overhead wires along these routes to enhance safety measures.

Furthermore, hospitals and Rescue 1122 were directed to guarantee rapid responses to any emergencies that may arise. scheduled meetings with religious scholars, peace committee members, and organizers of Shia community processions were planned to foster cooperation and coordination.

In addition, Traffic police were directed to ensure the cleanliness and smooth flow of procession routes during the observance. The district administration and police were urged to strengthen interdepartmental relationships to ensure a secure environment throughout Muharram ul Haram.

In the meeting officials from various departments including district administration, WAPDA, Rescue 1122, MS DHQ Hospital, and Circle SDPOs were present.

