DC, DPO Hold Open Court In Ahamdpur East
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, along with District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz, held an open court at the Jinnah Hall of the Municipal Committee Ahmadpur East.
Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Dr. Fayaz Ali Jatala, DSP Farrukh Javed, officials from relevant departments, and citizens were present.
The deputy commissioner issued orders to resolve the complaints received during the open court. He directed that a technical estimate be obtained from the Public Health Department for resolving the sewage issues in Ahmadpur East city and for the repair and technical faults of the disposal station at Chungi Pairwa and that it be sent to higher authorities immediately. The citizens who attended the open court praised the administration's performance in draining rainwater from urban areas in record time during the monsoon rains.
The DC instructed the Revenue Department officials to resolve people's revenue-related issues under an open-door policy. He also received applications from the citizens present at the open court and issued orders on the spot for their resolution.
At the open court, DPO Asad Sarfraz gathered information about the issues faced by the public regarding the police department and issued orders for their resolution. Assistant Commissioner Dr. Fayaz Ali Jatala reported that special teams are active in cleaning the sewage lines in Ahmadpur East, and their performance is being monitored daily. He stated that strict action would be taken against any negligence in resolving public issues.
Recent Stories
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dacoit injured in encounter2 minutes ago
-
PPP district Malakand decides organizing Party at grassroots level2 minutes ago
-
8 more gas connections severed over laws violations2 minutes ago
-
2 officials dismissed for harassing female colleague2 minutes ago
-
Sales Tax refunds: FBR official speaks at APTMA workshop11 minutes ago
-
Harasser arrested via Safe City cameras12 minutes ago
-
DC Bhakkar works to fix roads12 minutes ago
-
Surprise visit paid to filling stations in Wana12 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 3.9m fine imposed on 1,591 shopkeepers in Aug12 minutes ago
-
Water bills defaulters to face legal actions12 minutes ago
-
PRA notifies operationalising of its office in Bahawalpur22 minutes ago
-
Suspect held after encounter22 minutes ago