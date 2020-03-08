UrduPoint.com
DC, DPO Inspect Corona Virus Desk At Sialkot Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 02:40 PM

DC, DPO inspect corona virus desk at Sialkot airport

SIALKOT, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Nasir Mehmood Basheer accompanied by DPO, Capt (R) Mustansar Fieroze on Sunday visited Sialkot Airport to inspect Corona virus Surveillance Desk.

According to a release, the DC himself checked the scanning process of different passengers coming through different flights at Sialkot Airport.

He directed the officials of health department to make sure the scanning of passengers of all out-going and in-coming flights.

He appealed to the passengers to cooperate with the officials of health department to ward off corona virus.

