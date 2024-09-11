Open Menu

DC, DPO Inspect MDCAT Exam Center

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM

DC, DPO inspect MDCAT exam center

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem and District Police Officer Sargodha Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi conducted an inspection of the University of Sargodha, which has been designated as an examination center for the MDCAT test scheduled for September 22nd, organised by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

The officials in detail reviewed the administrative and security arrangements put in place by the relevant departments to ensure a transparent examination process.

They inspected the examination halls, parking facilities, the procedure for candidates' entry and exit, and seating arrangements for parents accompanying their children.

The administrators briefed the officials on the foolproof security measures, CCTV monitoring, and medical arrangements for the candidates. It was revealed that 2,540 candidates, including 680 male and 1,860 female students, will be taking the exam at the University of Sargodha center.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of ensuring that the candidates face no difficulties during the examination and directed all departments to take necessary security and administrative measures in advance. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Farooq and other relevant officials were also present during the inspection.

