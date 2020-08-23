UrduPoint.com
DC, DPO Inspect Mourning Processions Routes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 03:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir and DPO Mustansar Feroz inspected the routes of mourning processions in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils on Sunday.

They also inspected the security arrangements in and around the local Imambargahs and said that security of processions routes would be monitored through the CCTV cameras.

They said the security had been further tightened in and around the Imambargahs to avert any untoward incident during Muharram.

They asked the administration of Imambargahs to ensure timely start and conclusion of Majaalis and processions.

They stressed the need for promotion of sectarian harmony, peace, brotherhood, tolerance and respect to humanity.

