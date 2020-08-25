UrduPoint.com
DC, DPO Inspect Security For Peaceful Muharram-ul-Haram In Dera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 03:21 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Umair Khan and District Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Captain (retd) Wahid Mahmood Tuesday inspected the security of Muharram-ul-Haram by paying a surprise visit to different check-post setup to maintain law and order situation during Muharram.

Talking to media men, DC Dera Umair Khan said that steps have been taken to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Muharram.

He paid a surprise visit to the detention centers, Imambargahs and Trauma Center DHQ Hospital. During the visit, he took stock of all the security arrangements for the peaceful conduct of Muharram. He also visited the Imambargahs, met their trustees and discussed security strategies with them.

On the occasion, he issued strict instructions to the security police officers to keep a close eye on the surrounding environment, suspicious persons and mischievous elements. He directed the Police officials deployed on various check-post to strictly search the entrances and exits of Imam Bargahs. He said that special care should be taken for the dignity of the people in connection with security arrangements.

He said that no compromise should be made on security to maintain law and order in the district. Meanwhile, the organizers of Imambargahs assured full cooperation from the district administration.

DC and DPO also distributed cash prizes to the best performing police personnel present on duty round the clock.

