DC, DPO Kohat Assured Transparent Investigation Into Attack On Journalist

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 08:40 PM

The Kohat district administration on Tuesday has formed an investigation committee to probe the attack on Syed Yasir Shah, a member of Kohat Press Club

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Kohat district administration on Tuesday has formed an investigation committee to probe the attack on Syed Yasir Shah, a member of Kohat Press Club.

The committee, headed by SP Investigation Jamil-ur-Rahman, will investigate the attack and submit its report to the district administration.

According to the official source, the attack took place on Tuesday when an unknown group detonated a bomb at the main gate of Shah's house and then opened fire with automatic weapons.

Shah, who is the member of Kohat Press CLub, was not injured in the attack.

The district administration has assured the press club administration that a transparent investigation will be conducted into the incident and that all journalists will be provided with protection.

