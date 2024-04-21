DC, DPO Kohat visit polling stations

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmat Ullah Wazir, District Police Officer Kohat Mohammad Umar Khan and other district administration officers on Sunday visited the District Control Room established in Post Graduate College Kohat in connection with the by-elections PK-91 to review all the arrangements.

During the visit, the team reviewed security, CCTV cameras and provision of basic facilities in the polling stations.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat inquired about the ongoing voting and other issues from the polling staff and issued instructions to strictly follow all the rules and regulations issued by the Election Commission to keep the voting process peaceful.

