PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner (DEC), Kurram has urged Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Police Officer (DPO) of the district for ensuring the implementation of code of conduct for the local government elections.

They have been told that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already issued Schedule for Local Government Elections (2nd Phase) in KP vide Notification No. F. 16(1)/2021-LGE-KP, dated 20-01-2022 (Copy enclosed), wherein the Election Commission of Pakistan has banned the visit of public office holders to the districts for which election schedule had been issued.