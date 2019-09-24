UrduPoint.com
DC, DPO Lead Kashmir Rally In Hangu

Tue 24th September 2019

A large public rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people was held here Tuesday that was attended by DC Hangu, Tayyab Abdullah, DPO, Ehsanullah Khan, area elders and large number of people

The rally started from Main Chowk and culminated at Railways Chowk where it turned into a big public gathering. The rally participants were chanting slogans and carrying placards inscribed with slogans in favor of Kashmiri people and Pakistan army.

The speakers on the occasion said the independence of Kashmir is inevitable and India can no more deprive Kashmiris of their right of self-determination.

Kashmir, they said has now become an international issue and the days are not far away when it will become a part of Pakistan.

The speaker reiterated their resolve to offer any kind of sacrifice for the cause of Kashmir and pledged to stand with Pakistan army at any front. They said the time has come for the Ummah to be united to frustrate the evil designs of India.

Among others President Hangu Union of Journalists, Israr Ahmed Orakzai also addressed the participants.

