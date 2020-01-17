UrduPoint.com
DC, DPO Listen Problems Of Masses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 09:52 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Nasir Mehmood Basheer and DPO Capt (retd) Mustansar Firoze on Friday listened to the problems of people during 'Khuli Kutchehry' at Govt College for Women Daska.

They heard the problems of people and directed subordinates to solve their issues at the earliest, as the government was committed to solve people's problems at their doorsteps.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the performance of AC Daska Marya Javed.

He appealed before the local trader community to wipe out encroachments by themselves in order to smooth the flow of traffic.

