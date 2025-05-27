Open Menu

DC, DPO Monitor Anti-polio Campaign In Various UCs In Tank

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM

DC, DPO monitor anti-polio campaign in various UCs in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Ahmed Khattak along with District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz Khan paid a visit to various Basic Health Units (BHUs) in union councils Dabara and Station Kuch to monitor the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

According to police spokesman they closely reviewed the performance of polio vaccination teams, security arrangements, and available facilities.

They also met with on-ground health department staff, vaccinators, and police officers, listened to their concerns, and issued immediate instructions to relevant authorities for resolving the issues.

Commending the dedication of field staff, they reaffirmed that both the administration and police were fully committed to ensuring the success of the polio campaign.

They added that trained security personnel have been deployed in every union council to safeguard the polio teams. In sensitive areas, prior clearance is being carried out by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), while reserve forces remain on high alert.

The deputy commissioner also appealed to parents to ensure their children received the polio drops during the campaign.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & S ..

Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..

3 hours ago
 Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Ga ..

Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience

3 hours ago
 vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect E ..

Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone

4 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year cont ..

ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs

4 hours ago
 5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

4 hours ago
 UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure ..

UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

6 hours ago
 3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

13 hours ago
 Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 hom ..

Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..

13 hours ago
 Man detained after car crashes into people followi ..

Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade

15 hours ago
 Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan