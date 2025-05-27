DC, DPO monitor anti-polio campaign in various UCs in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Ahmed Khattak along with District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz Khan paid a visit to various Basic Health Units (BHUs) in union councils Dabara and Station Kuch to monitor the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

According to police spokesman they closely reviewed the performance of polio vaccination teams, security arrangements, and available facilities.

They also met with on-ground health department staff, vaccinators, and police officers, listened to their concerns, and issued immediate instructions to relevant authorities for resolving the issues.

Commending the dedication of field staff, they reaffirmed that both the administration and police were fully committed to ensuring the success of the polio campaign.

They added that trained security personnel have been deployed in every union council to safeguard the polio teams. In sensitive areas, prior clearance is being carried out by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), while reserve forces remain on high alert.

The deputy commissioner also appealed to parents to ensure their children received the polio drops during the campaign.

APP/slm