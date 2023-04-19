DC, DPO pay surprise visit to provincial check posts

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :DC Attock Rao Atif Raza along with DPO Ghiyas Gul Khan made a surprise visit on Wednesday to the provincial check posts in Attock district.

They reviewed the staff attendance and security at the check posts.

The DC said that all assistant commissioners, police officers and officers of other relevant departments were diligently performing their duties.

The DPO appreciated the performance of the staff at the check post and directed them to be vigilant at all times to prevent the smuggling of fertilizer, flour and wheat. All goods-carrying vehicles going from Punjab to KP should be closely monitored, he stressed.

The DC directed that immediate and strict legal action should be taken against the elements involved in wheat and fertilizer smuggling. The inspection at the check post would continue, he assured.