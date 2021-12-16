DC, DPO pay tribute to APS martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :An event was held at Deputy Commissioner's Office lawns here on Thursday to pay tribute to martyrs and victims of terrorist attack on Army Public school (APS) Peshawar.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Ijaz, District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar and heads of all district departments, teachers, citizens and journalists attended the event.

The DC laid wreath at the memorial and special prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs and stability of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said, "December 16 is a dark day in the history of Pakistan.

On this day, students and teachers of APS Peshawar were martyred by terrorists." He said the sacrifices of the students and teachers united the Pakistani nation.

DPO Faisal Gulzar said that the sacrifices offered by the Pakistan Army, Police and other law-enforcement agencies to bring terrorists to justice were a shining chapter in the country's history.

He reiterated his commitment to make all possible sacrifices to rid the country of terrorism and said that it was necessary to create unity in its ranks, so that the enemy could not succeed in its nefarious aims.