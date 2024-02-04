DC, DPO review arrangements for upcoming elections in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoaib and District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah along with other officers reviewed the security and arrangements made in connection with the forthcoming general elections on Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, the DC and DPO visited the District Command and Control Room, Degree College (Male), Gomal University’s Tank Campus and Degree College (Female) to ensure timely security and all other arrangements regarding the general elections 2024.

Both the visiting officers were briefed in detail by the Tank police and district administration officials regarding arrangements made for the peaceful conduct of upcoming elections in a transparent manner.

The DC and DPO inspected the cameras and halls.

They instructed the on-duty officers to ensure safe and proper placement of all election materials including ballot boxes and polling bags. Besides, they said, arrangements should be made for the availability of chairs and proper parking of vehicles.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tank/Returning Officer for NA-43 Tanveer Ahmad Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam Khan, DSP Sub-Division Jandola Syed Marjan Khan, Assistant Commissioner Sub-Division Jandola Inamullah Khan and Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shahab Ahmed Khan were also accompanied with the DC and DPO.

APP/akt