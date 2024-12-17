DC, DPO review security for polio drive

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem and DPO Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi paid a surprise visit to the General Bus Stand on Tuesday and reviewed security arrangements for polio workers in connection with the ongoing polio campaign.

They also checked the attendance and availability of the security staff for the polio workers.

The district heads, while carefully reviewing the presence of polio teams, the progress of the campaign and the process of vaccination, directed the in-charge and supervisor to monitor more strictly so that no child is deprived of polio drops. They said that the micro plan should be strictly implemented. They also informed parents about the importance of preventing polio and asked them to cooperate fully with the polio workers so that Pakistan can be made polio-free by achieving 100% of the campaign's goals.