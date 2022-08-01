DC, DPO visit Ahmadpur East to review arrangements for Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia along with DPO Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar Monday visited various areas of Ahmadpur East including Mohalla Katra Ahmed Khan, Darbar Noor Shah Bukhari and Uch Sharif to review arrangements for Muharram.

Deputy Commissioner directed the staff concerned to ensure cleaning of the routes of processions adding that the district administration and the police are active in the field. He said that the relief camps should be established and activated immediately and drainage should be ensured on the routes of processions in case of rain.

DC directed Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East to conduct a survey to assess the damage of the crops caused by flood from the river passage adjacent to the Zamindara Band.

He directed that the staff of health department, veterinary doctors, rescue 1122 staff should be present in the relief camp.