DC, DPO visit Alpuri bazaar, distribute masks, gloves

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shangla Imran Hussain and District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Ijaz Monday visited Alpuri bazaars and distributed masks and gloves besides checking the implementation of the SOPs and guideline issued by the provincial government.

Police Officer Alpuri Zahir Shah Khan and DSP Headquarters Zirab Gul, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Alpuri Zahir Shah Khan, SHO Alpuri Muhammad Arif and other police officers were also present on the occasion.

District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ijaz while addressing the gathering said that the police was conducting continuous awareness campaigns among the people.

He said that those who were not following the instructions issued by the government should be dealt accordingly and without any discrimination.

Malik Ijaz said that in order to defeat this deadly epidemic, the instructions issued by the police should be followed. Deputy Commissioner Shangla Imran Hussain and DPO visited from the headquarters to bazaar till Alpuri Chowk.

DC instructed the citizens to ensure the use of masks to protect their lives and the lives of others.