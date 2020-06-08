UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC, DPO Visit Alpuri Bazaar, Distribute Masks, Gloves

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:39 PM

DC, DPO visit Alpuri bazaar, distribute masks, gloves

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shangla Imran Hussain and District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Ijaz Monday visited Alpuri bazaars and distributed masks and gloves besides checking the implementation of the SOPs and guideline issued by the provincial government

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shangla Imran Hussain and District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Ijaz Monday visited Alpuri bazaars and distributed masks and gloves besides checking the implementation of the SOPs and guideline issued by the provincial government.

Police Officer Alpuri Zahir Shah Khan and DSP Headquarters Zirab Gul, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Alpuri Zahir Shah Khan, SHO Alpuri Muhammad Arif and other police officers were also present on the occasion.

District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ijaz while addressing the gathering said that the police was conducting continuous awareness campaigns among the people.

He said that those who were not following the instructions issued by the government should be dealt accordingly and without any discrimination.

Malik Ijaz said that in order to defeat this deadly epidemic, the instructions issued by the police should be followed. Deputy Commissioner Shangla Imran Hussain and DPO visited from the headquarters to bazaar till Alpuri Chowk.

DC instructed the citizens to ensure the use of masks to protect their lives and the lives of others.

Related Topics

Police Shangla Alpuri From Government

Recent Stories

Air Arabia announces new repatriation flights to E ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives message from Aboul Ghe ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

2 hours ago

NATO 'Works Hard' for Arms Control With Russia - S ..

2 minutes ago

DC visits city markets to check SOPs violations

2 minutes ago

Racism 'swept under carpet' in Germany, says Becke ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.