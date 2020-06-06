DC, DPO visit Buner Bazaars, check SOPs

Deputy Commissioner Buner ,Muhammad Khalid along with DPO Buner Sohail Khan and Col. Meraj Saturday paid a visit to Swari bazaars Buner and reviewed the implementation of the SOPs issued by the provincial government from coronavirus safety

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Buner ,Muhammad Khalid along with DPO Buner Sohail Khan and Col. Meraj Saturday paid a visit to Swari bazaars Buner and reviewed the implementation of the SOPs issued by the provincial government from coronavirus safety.

They inspected the bazaar regarding the implementation of SOPs of the provincial government for non-spread of coronavirus and distributed free masks among the people.

Officer Sohail Khalid appealed to the people and business community to cooperate with the police and district administration in this global pandemic and ensure strict compliance with the orders issued by the government and further clarified that the district administration and police has there to help you out.

He urged the people to respond as a responsible persons as the government jointly be able to prevent the spread of this pandemic. He said without the support of the people, we could not get rid of this disease alone.