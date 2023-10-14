DC, DPO visit Chinese Camp in Tarbela, reviewed security arrangements

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Swat Gohar Ali and DPO Swabi Haroon Rasheed Khan Saturday visited the Chinese Camp in Tarbela and reviewed the security arrangements and other issues related to ensure foolproof security in the area.

Mumtaz Khattak, SHO Topi Subhanullah Jadoon, CPEC Security In-charge DSP Arif Khan, Tarbela Security In-charge and other officers were also present. DC and DPO Swabi checked the security checkpoint CCTV cameras during the visit.

They reviewed the internal and external security arrangements of the Chinese camp in detail wherein on the spot DC issued instructions to the relevant officers to check the Chinese security camp and issued orders to the soldiers on duty to be alert, and it was said that any unrelated person entry inside the camp should not be allowed at all.

DPO Swabi said that the police officers responsible for the security of the Chinese should perform their duty with responsibility. Any kind of negligence on security will not be tolerated, DPO told the force on duty. He directed the deployment of security guards and installations of cameras at residences and ensured their safety further.