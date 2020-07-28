UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC, DPO Visit City To Check Observance Of Smart Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 02:50 PM

DC, DPO visit city to check observance of smart lockdown

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem took a surprise visit to the city Tuesday to check observance of smart lockdown to ensure the achievements attained so far in containing novel coronavirus are not lost during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

The two top officials of Khanewal district administration and police visited big Bazaars and markets and those found doing business were given a warning and their shops were closed on the spot.

Sherazi said that district administration would not allow violation of smart lockdown imposed by Punjab Government. He said that police duty bound was to enforce lockdown.

He appealed the traders to cooperate with the government and avoid taking law in their own hands.

Related Topics

Police Business Government Of Punjab Holidays Visit Khanewal Muhammad Ali Market Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Violation of animals’ rights increases in Pak ..

38 minutes ago

Plastic exports decrease 7.09%

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Nati ..

51 minutes ago

Fire Erupts as Fuel Tank Explodes in Western Iran, ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Public Health Chief Notes Sustained Decre ..

2 minutes ago

Provocateurs From Across Russia Flock to Rallies i ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.