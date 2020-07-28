DC, DPO visit city to check observance of smart lockdown

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem took a surprise visit to the city Tuesday to check observance of smart lockdown to ensure the achievements attained so far in containing novel coronavirus are not lost during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

The two top officials of Khanewal district administration and police visited big Bazaars and markets and those found doing business were given a warning and their shops were closed on the spot.

Sherazi said that district administration would not allow violation of smart lockdown imposed by Punjab Government. He said that police duty bound was to enforce lockdown.

He appealed the traders to cooperate with the government and avoid taking law in their own hands.