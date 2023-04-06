Close
DC, DPO Visit Different Areas Of City

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 02:50 PM

DC, DPO visit different areas of city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mahmood Awan accompanied by District Police Officer Syed Zeeshan Raza visited Railway Road, Lahai Bazaar, Old Ghala Mandi, Gurr Mandi and got arrested two shopkeepers for not displaying price lists at conspicuous places.

The DC said that all shopkeepers should display price lists at conspicuous places and ensure the sale of food items at fixed rates, otherwise strict action would be taken.

He directed that traders should be made bound to be limited to their business inside their shops and not display goods outside shops in the markets.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a special campaign had been launched to deal with encroachments in the city and appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the administration in this regard.

DPO Syed Zeeshan Raza appealed to the citizens not to do wrong parking.

He said that joint planning was being done with the administration to resolve the parking problem in the inside the city and new parking stands would be built.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammed Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner (AC)Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, ASP Mohsin Ali, DSP Traffic Wasim Butt, DSP City Qaisar AminButt, DO Industries Rashida Batool and MO Finance Rana Saqlain were also present.

