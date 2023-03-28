DC, DPO visit free flour points to review security arrangements

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :DC Attock Rao Atif Raza and DPO Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan visited the free flour points on Tuesday.

The deputy commissioner reviewed the security arrangements of free flour points and issued orders for further improvement.

On the occasion, DPO Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan said that strict security arrangements had been made due to the rush of people at the free flour points.

He directed for ensuring a timely supply of flour should be at all the points for the convenience of the people and said that female police officers had also been deployed at every point.