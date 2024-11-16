Open Menu

DC, DPO Visit Gurdwara Baabe Di Ber Sahib

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DC, DPO visit Gurdwara Baabe Di Ber Sahib

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain along with District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq visited Gurdwara Baabe Di Ber Sahib, and reviewed the security and administrative affairs in detail.

According to details, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain and DPO Rana Umar Farooq said that strict arrangements had been made for the security of pilgrims from home and abroad who are coming to participate in the 555th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

They said that security had also been deployed at religious places of worship and monuments of Sikhs.

DC Zulqarnain said that the constitution of Pakistan guarantees that the minorities have full freedom to live according to their religious beliefs. He said that in Sialkot, mutual relations among followers of all religions and sects are ideal and minorities are protected here.

The organisers of the Gurdwara expressed their satisfaction over the security and administrative issues and said that special prayers were also being offered for the security and stability of the country of Pakistan during the special prayers in the Gurdwaras.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Sialkot All From

Recent Stories

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 hour ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 hour ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 hour ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 hour ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

4 hours ago
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

16 hours ago
 Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy c ..

Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company

16 hours ago
 Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan