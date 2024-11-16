DC, DPO Visit Gurdwara Baabe Di Ber Sahib
Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain along with District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq visited Gurdwara Baabe Di Ber Sahib, and reviewed the security and administrative affairs in detail.
According to details, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain and DPO Rana Umar Farooq said that strict arrangements had been made for the security of pilgrims from home and abroad who are coming to participate in the 555th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.
They said that security had also been deployed at religious places of worship and monuments of Sikhs.
DC Zulqarnain said that the constitution of Pakistan guarantees that the minorities have full freedom to live according to their religious beliefs. He said that in Sialkot, mutual relations among followers of all religions and sects are ideal and minorities are protected here.
The organisers of the Gurdwara expressed their satisfaction over the security and administrative issues and said that special prayers were also being offered for the security and stability of the country of Pakistan during the special prayers in the Gurdwaras.
Recent Stories
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Child specialist stresses balanced diet for healthy life12 minutes ago
-
3,000 athletes to participate in PMUS Olympiad12 minutes ago
-
Tech-driven change revolutionizing mental health support in Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
Islam commands tolerance, good behaviour; says CM Murad on Tolerance Day52 minutes ago
-
Former SAARC chamber chief condoles Ilyas Bilour's death52 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses condolence over demise of Ilyas Bilour52 minutes ago
-
ICT Police bust organized dacoit gang, four arrested52 minutes ago
-
One falls to death in well1 hour ago
-
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away1 hour ago
-
Dry weather likely to persist in Sindh2 hours ago
-
Two killed, several injured in road mishap2 hours ago
-
ANP leader, former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away2 hours ago