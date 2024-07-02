DC, DPO visit Hasilpur to inspect arrangements for Moharram processions, Majalis

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz inspected the routes and locations of processions and Majalis of Moharram-ul-Haram in Hasilpur.

They also reviewed the security arrangements. Deputy Commissioner issued instructions to administrative officers to fulfill their duties with heightened readiness during Moharram-ul-Haram. He urged the public to remain vigilant about their surroundings and report any suspicious activities immediately to the control room.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa stated that maintenance and improvement of procession routes for Moharram will be carried out with the highest standards and in a timely manner.

He emphasized the need for optimal lighting arrangements at procession routes and Majalis. He directed that cleanliness and proper arrangements be made at procession routes and Majalis, including fixing dangling electricity wires and telephone lines. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, ensuring that exemplary measures will be taken in line with the Punjab government's directives.

He mentioned that all esteemed scholars agree on initiatives for peace and that the role of scholars is pertinent in maintaining peace. District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz stated that joint efforts will bury the nefarious designs of miscreants. He assured that forces would remain active throughout the district for peacekeeping, ensuring complete surveillance of internal and external routes of the district.

Fool-proof security arrangements have been made for places of worship. Members of the peace committee reaffirmed their full cooperation with the district administration. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa inaugurated a water filtration plant in Hasilpur. Later, Deputy Commissioner visited Government Degree College for Women in Hasilpur, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Hasilpur and members of the district peace committee.