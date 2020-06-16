DC, DPO visit markets: seal 20 shops for SOPs violation

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and DPO Faisal Gulzar visited various bazaars, markets and general bus stand and sealed 20 shops in Rehman Plaza for violating coronavirus SOPs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and DPO Faisal Gulzar visited various bazaars, markets and general bus stand and sealed 20 shops in Rehman Plaza for violating coronavirus SOPs.

During the visit of bazaars and markets, they inspected the use of masks and sanitizer by customers and the employees working in the shops. The DC advised the shopkeepers to write 'No Mask No Service' in bold letters outside their shops. Hands should be sanitized before entering the shops and nothing should be provided to any customer who does not use face mask, he said.

The DC also directed to strictly enforce ban on the entry of children and elders in bazaars and markets and expressed anger over the presence of elderly customers in some markets and directed the organizers to send such elders home.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and DPO Faisal Gulzar paid surprise visit of General Bus Stand.

The DC reviewed the SOPs issued by the government for passengersand vehicles.