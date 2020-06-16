UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC, DPO Visit Markets: Seal 20 Shops For SOPs Violation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 03:49 PM

DC, DPO visit markets: seal 20 shops for SOPs violation

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and DPO Faisal Gulzar visited various bazaars, markets and general bus stand and sealed 20 shops in Rehman Plaza for violating coronavirus SOPs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and DPO Faisal Gulzar visited various bazaars, markets and general bus stand and sealed 20 shops in Rehman Plaza for violating coronavirus SOPs.

During the visit of bazaars and markets, they inspected the use of masks and sanitizer by customers and the employees working in the shops. The DC advised the shopkeepers to write 'No Mask No Service' in bold letters outside their shops. Hands should be sanitized before entering the shops and nothing should be provided to any customer who does not use face mask, he said.

The DC also directed to strictly enforce ban on the entry of children and elders in bazaars and markets and expressed anger over the presence of elderly customers in some markets and directed the organizers to send such elders home.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and DPO Faisal Gulzar paid surprise visit of General Bus Stand.

The DC reviewed the SOPs issued by the government for passengersand vehicles.

Related Topics

Visit Vehicles Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First discovery of Olive Ridley Turtle Nests in UA ..

36 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Kingdom of Morocc ..

46 minutes ago

244 km carpeted road projects in progress in Mianw ..

2 minutes ago

Aboriginal man's violent arrest sparks Australian ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi Coalition Intercepts Ballistic Missile Fired ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Ukraine's Status of NATO Enhanced Par ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.