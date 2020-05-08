UrduPoint.com
DC, DPO Visit Mosques To Check Implementation Of SOPs

Fri 08th May 2020

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem Friday visited different mosques to check observance of guidelines for safety against novel coronavirus.

The two officials also checked deployment of police and volunteers for enforcement of the guidelines during Friday prayers.

Deputy Commissioner said that people should maintain six feet distance while saying prayers at mosques. They should bring their own mats and perform ablution at home, he said.

DPO advised that people above 50 and children should say their prayers at home.

People should use hand sanitisers before entering the mosques and wear face mask, the DPO said.

More Stories From Pakistan

