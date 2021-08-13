DC, DPO visit Muharram procession routes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Babar Bashir, along with District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Kashif, Friday visited different routes of Muharram processions and reviewed the facilities provided to the mourners there.

They visited the Central Imambargah Sahiwal to Mahi Shah cemetery and inspected the security arrangements.

SP City Circle Sahiwal Suleman Zafar Khan, SHO City Police Station Muhammad Asif Sarwar, In-charge Ghulam Mustafa, officials of Anjuman-e-Tajiran and organisers of Imambargah were also present.

DC Babar Bashir directed the Metropolitan Corporation and WAPDA officials to complete the cleaning and patch-work on the routes before 7th of Muharram and fix the electric wires between the routes, so that they do not cause any trouble for the procession participants.