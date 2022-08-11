Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Chattha and DPO Jalil Imran Khan Ghalezai paid a visit to the house of national hero Arshad Nadeem, who won the gold medal in Javelin throw competition in Commonwealth Games, and met his family

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Chattha and DPO Jalil Imran Khan Ghalezai paid a visit to the house of national hero Arshad Nadeem, who won the gold medal in Javelin throw competition in Commonwealth Games, and met his family.

They congratulated his father and coach and distributed sweets.

Assistant Commissioner Rameez Zafar, District sports Officer Ejaz Khan were also present.

The deputy commissioner said that a magnificent welcome was planned for the national hero. The whole nation was proud of Arshad Nadeem's great success.

The DPO said that Arshad had brought fame to the country, the nation and the Khanewal district.

It is pertinent to mention here that Arshad Nadeem threw javelin at a distance of 90.1 meters and broke the 24-year-old Commonwealth Games record.