DC, DPO visit various areas to inspect security arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas here on Friday visited various areas of Bahawalpur and Ahmadpur East to inspect arrangements for Moharram-ul-Haram. They visited Chowk Kallan, Chah Fateh Khan Bazaar and Zanana Hospital Road in Bahawalpur.

They directed the concerned authorities to clean the routes of processions and sites of Majalis. They also directed to fix street lights along processions routes.

The District Police Officer told that on 9th Moharram-ul-Haram, 31 processions including one of category-A were taken out in Bahawalpur district while 76 Majalis were held of which one was of category-A and two of category B.

He told that more than 3000 police personnel, Rangers, and volunteers provided security to these Majalis and processions. A three-tier security plan was implemented and Dolphin Squad, Elite Force and Eagle Squad patrolled to provide security. Snipers were deployed at building around procession routes. The DPO office has set up a control room for prompt communication and response, he told.