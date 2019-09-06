DC, DPO visits Command Post to ensure peace during Muharram

(@imziishan)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan along with District Police Officer Captain (Rtd.) Wahid Mehmood here Friday visited Command Post jointly to ensure peaceful conduct of Muharramul Haram rituals.

Both the heads checked security arrangements and issued directives for further improvement of security arrangements.

On the occasion, DC Kohat Matiullah Khan was briefed DPO Kohat regarding security plan for ten days of Muharramul Haram. They was informed about localities of mourning processions and sensitive places.

Matiullah Khan appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders engaged in peaceful conduct of Muharram rituals through provision of security to Shia community.

Meanwhile, the team of district administration led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shah Nawaz here Friday inspected security arrangements of different Imambargahs and directed focal persons of line departments to be vigilant during performance of their duties.