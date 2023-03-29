UrduPoint.com

DC, DPO Visits Free Flour Points To Review Security Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DC, DPO visits free flour points to review security arrangements

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Rao Atif Raza and District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan on Wednesday visited the free flour distribution point in Hazro on Wednesday and reviewed security arrangements made by police for the masses.

They were accompanied by DSP Headquarters Sardar Azhar Shabbir Khan.

DC and DPO directed the relevant staff to leave no stone unturned to facilitate the supply of free flour to the registered persons on the instructions of the provincial government.

Talking to APP, DC, and DPO said, "Attock police personnel and district administration staff are helping the public to ensure fair distribution of flour." They appealed to the masses to show good discipline and cooperate with the administration at all established free flour points.

DPO directed the on-duty police officials to maintain discipline.

Related Topics

Police Attock Hazro All Government Flour

Recent Stories

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of Dubai companies into foreig ..

2 minutes ago
 Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, ..

Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, social benefits to both people ..

17 minutes ago
 Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of ..

Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of &#039;1&#039;Billion Meals En ..

32 minutes ago
 realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in R ..

Realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in Ramadan

1 hour ago
 Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: ..

Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: PM

2 hours ago
 Government Financial Policy Coordination Council h ..

Government Financial Policy Coordination Council holds its first meeting for 202 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.