DC, DPO visits free flour points to review security arrangements

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Rao Atif Raza and District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan on Wednesday visited the free flour distribution point in Hazro on Wednesday and reviewed security arrangements made by police for the masses.

They were accompanied by DSP Headquarters Sardar Azhar Shabbir Khan.

DC and DPO directed the relevant staff to leave no stone unturned to facilitate the supply of free flour to the registered persons on the instructions of the provincial government.

Talking to APP, DC, and DPO said, "Attock police personnel and district administration staff are helping the public to ensure fair distribution of flour." They appealed to the masses to show good discipline and cooperate with the administration at all established free flour points.

DPO directed the on-duty police officials to maintain discipline.