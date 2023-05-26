DC, DPO visits police martyrs memorial, lay floral wreath

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omar Farooq Friday paid a visit to the police martyrs' memorial and laid floral wreath to pay respect to them in line with observance of 'Yom-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan'

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omar Farooq Friday paid a visit to the police martyrs' memorial and laid floral wreath to pay respect to them in line with observance of 'Yom-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan'.

A smartly turned out police contingent presented salute to the families and children of the police martyrs at the memorial.

The DC and DPO distributed bouquet among the families of police martyrs.

THe DPO heard problems of the martyred officials' families and issued orders to resolve them.

He said that martyred police officials set an example of bravery by fighting crime without caring for their life.

The deputy commissioner said that martyrdom of police officials guaranteed survival of the future generations.