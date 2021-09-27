DC, DPO visits police stations, discuss security for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Top officials of district administration and police paid surprise visits to different police stations on Monday for inspection of security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) scheduled to be observed on Tuesday.

According to official sources, DC Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi accompanying DPO Muhammad Ali Wasim visited Khanewal Kohna and Nawan Shehr police stations where police officials briefed them on security measures taken for Chehlum.

DPO informed the DC that fool proof security arrangements have been put in place by police and other law enforcement departments.

He said that police were fully prepared to deal with any emergency like situation. DPO said that CCTV cameras have been installed while drone cameras would also be used to monitor activities.

Sherazi said that best security arrangements should be made to provide maximum security to mourning processions and Majalis.