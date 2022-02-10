DC, DPO visits the site of Cholistan rally, inspect security arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia along with District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar on Thursday visited the track of the 17th International Cholistan Desert rally in the Cholistan today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia along with District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar on Thursday visited the track of the 17th International Cholistan Desert rally in the Cholistan today.

They inspected the maintenance of the track, traffic management plan, and security arrangements.

Talking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said that the Cholistan rally is an international event that helps in propagating the positive image of Pakistan around the globe.

He said that cultural events associated with the rally promote indigenous talent.

Later, both the officers visited control room and attended Horse, Camel, and Goat show at Dilwah Stadium, Derawar.