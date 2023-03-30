UrduPoint.com

DC, DPOs Visit Free Flour Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza along with District Police Officer Dr. Ghiyas Gul Khan visited free flour points at Union Council Haji Shah, Sarwala on Thursday.

Talking to APP, DC said the flour bags are being distributed to deserving people at all points in the Attock district under the free flour distribution program.

He expressed satisfaction on the arrangements and security at the points.

He said that he and DPO are visiting various free flour points on a daily basis

