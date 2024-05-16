DC Drives Fare Fairness: Commuters Hopeful Amid Petrol Price Reduction
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 07:07 PM
On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, all the Assistant Commissioners have accelerated their efforts to monitor public transport and guarantee adherence to newly adjusted fares in the federal capital
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, all the Assistant Commissioners have accelerated their efforts to monitor public transport and guarantee adherence to newly adjusted fares in the
federal capital.
According to the Spokesman of ICT's administration, as a significant reduction in petrol prices by Rs 15 per litre by the government, a sense of hope and expectation had stirred among the commuters.
Under DC's directives, the assistant commissioners were ramping up efforts to oversee public transportation and ensure strict compliance with the revised fare structure across the city."
The deputy commissioner, in a firm stance, has issued clear instructions for stringent enforcement, emphasizing the consequences awaiting any offenders found flouting the mandated fares.
Recent Stories
Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a car in the south
CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors
Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad
VC visits examination centers
Full commission meeting of SPSC held
Minister affirms support for hosting fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Karac ..
Textile unit imposed fine
PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum project's technical fault
Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 5
Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's friendly budget
IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue
Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors4 minutes ago
-
Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad4 minutes ago
-
VC visits examination centers5 minutes ago
-
Full commission meeting of SPSC held5 minutes ago
-
PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum project's technical fault7 minutes ago
-
Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 57 minutes ago
-
Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's friendly budget7 minutes ago
-
IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits GSM protection dam4 minutes ago
-
Aim of student councils in govt schools to promote, nurture leadership skills15 minutes ago
-
PHA to make city roads beautiful, lush-green15 minutes ago
-
China’s high quality development model offers new opportunities for Pakistan: Zaidong4 minutes ago