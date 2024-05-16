DC drives fare fairness: commuters hopeful amid petrol price reduction

(@FahadShabbir)

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, all the Assistant Commissioners have accelerated their efforts to monitor public transport and guarantee adherence to newly adjusted fares in the federal capital

According to the Spokesman of ICT's administration, as a significant reduction in petrol prices by Rs 15 per litre by the government, a sense of hope and expectation had stirred among the commuters.

Under DC's directives, the assistant commissioners were ramping up efforts to oversee public transportation and ensure strict compliance with the revised fare structure across the city."

The deputy commissioner, in a firm stance, has issued clear instructions for stringent enforcement, emphasizing the consequences awaiting any offenders found flouting the mandated fares.