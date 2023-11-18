DC drives proactive change in magisterial performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) In a pivotal review meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon, the performance of magistrates came under intense scrutiny as administrative heads convened to address critical civic concerns.

The gathering, marked by the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mohammad Abdullah Mahmood, Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Magistrates, and key stakeholders, unfolded as a platform for both evaluation and strategic directives, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said while talking to APP on Saturday.

The magistrates, in a transparent and candid exchange, presented a comprehensive overview of their performance to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon. This insight laid the foundation for a collective evaluation of their efforts in tackling diverse challenges faced by the capital, he added.

In a move indicative of proactive governance, DC Memon issued a set of impactful instructions to the magistrates. Top on the agenda were measures to combat professional beggars, curb price escalation, address encroachments, and dismantle illegal constructions. This strategic approach reflects the administration's commitment to fostering an environment that ensures the well-being and prosperity of Islamabad's residents.

A noteworthy emphasis was placed on eradicating the proliferation of illegal LPG and petrol filling stations, signaling a resolute crackdown on rogue establishments. With a keen eye on public health, the directive to intensify efforts in the context of anti-dengue initiatives showcases a holistic approach toward community well-being.

The DC Memon underscored the need for magistrates to elevate their performance standards. This mandate, in the wake of emerging challenges, serves as a call to action for magistrates to enhance their efficiency and responsiveness in the execution of their duties.

The call for stringent action against illegal practices, especially in the realm of public safety and health, resonates with the administration's commitment to upholding the rule of law. The directive to address issues related to illegal LPG and petrol filling stations aligns with the broader vision of creating a safe and regulated urban landscape.

The review meeting, under the leadership of DC Memon, not only scrutinized the current performance landscape but also set forth a robust agenda for change. The outlined directives reflect a strategic commitment to addressing immediate civic concerns while fortifying the groundwork for a more resilient and responsive administrative framework.